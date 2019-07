TEHRAN - Head of Iran Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, in a decree on Monday, appointed Javad Hosseinzadeh Neyestani as the new head of Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), Tasnim news agency reported.

Omid-Ali Parsa, who occupied the position before Hossenzadeh, is currently appointed as the new head of Iranian National Tax Administration (INTA).

EF/MA