Intl. Feed Expo kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN - The fifth edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Poultry, Livestock, Aquaculture, Feedstuff and Related Industries (Iran Feed Expo 2019) kicked off in Tehran on Tuesday.

As reported by IRNA, 61 renowned Iranian and foreign companies from different countries are showcasing their latest products and services in this year’s exhibition.

According to the Secretary of the Exhibition Touraj Saremi, the three-day exhibition aims to get Iranian companies, active in feed industry, acquainted with their foreign counterparts and develop mutual cooperation between the two sides.

Concurrent with the exhibition an international conference with the same theme is also being held in Tehran.

On the sidelines of the exhibition opening ceremony, Saremi noted that in the Iranian calendar year of 1392 (started on March 20, 2013) nearly 5.75 million tons of feedstuff was produced while in the year of 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019) the figure reached 10.566 million tons.

Iran Feed Expo is one of the major events in the feedstuff industry in the region.

EF/MA