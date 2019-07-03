“Knockout” to hit silver screens in Iranian cities

TEHRAN – “Knockout” by Iranian director Gholamreza Ramezani will go on screen at 75 theaters of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) across the country on July 15, the IIDCYA announced on Wednesday.

The film is about a smart student Mohammad, who is the target of bullying by another student, Bijan. Bijan is supposed to compete with Mohammad’s friend Amir in a Taekwondo match.

Mohammad finds out that Amir is suffering from a very serious disease, so he goes to Bijan and asks him to lose against Amir.

Produced in 2018, “Knockout” won the Golden Butterfly Awards for best film and best screenplay and the Special Golden Butterfly of Zaven Ghokasian at the 31st International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan last September.

The film will also go on screen in the Generator +13 section of the 49th Giffoni International Film Festival, which will be held in the Italian city from July 19 to 27.

Photo: A scene from “Knockout” by Iranian director Gholamreza Ramezani.

