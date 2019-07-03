Istvan Orkeny’s “Tot Family” coming to Tehran theater 

TEHRAN – “The Tot Family”, a play by Hungarian writer Istvan Orkeny, who is renowned for his satiric view and creation of grotesque situations, will be staged at the Sayeh Hall of Tehran’s City Theater Complex on July 14.

Speaking to the Persian service of MNA on Wednesday, Iranian director Tohid Masumi said that due to the play’s main character’s highly annoying habit of importunity, he has renamed it “The Fly”.

The dramaturgy of the Persian version of the play translated by Kamal Zaheri has been carried out by Ayyub Aqakhani.

“The story of the play is set in Hungary during World War II and it is about a rural family that invites an army major who is the commander of their son at the front into their home,” Masumi stated.

“By their warm reception, the family plans to lure the commander to send their son to the rear, but the story doesn’t go on the path the family wants,” he added



The mad army major terrorizes the family, forcing them to cut and fold endless quantities of cardboard packing boxes every night until dawn.

Published in 1967, “The Tot Family” gained recognition for Orkeny as a playwright, American scholar Felicia Hardison Londré wrote in her book “Words at Play”.

“Critical reaction was mixed, some hailed that play as the first genuine product of the Hungarian theater of the grotesque,” she added.

Earlier in November 2007, the play was also staged by Iranian actor and director Maedeh Tahmsebi at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center.

A cast composed of Farhad Aiish, Fereshteh Sadr-Orafaii, Leili Rashidi, Ahmad Mehranfar and Ramin Nasser-Nasir performed the play for about one month.

Photo: A poster for “The Fly”, which will be performed based on “The Tot Family”, a play by Hungarian writer Istvan Orkeny, at the Sayeh Hall of Tehran’s City Theater Complex on July 14.

MMS/YAW