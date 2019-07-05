Kiarostami’s last intl. award donated to Film Museum of Iran

TEHRAN – Legendary Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami’s last international award was donated by his son, Bahman, to the Film Museum of Iran on Friday, which marked the third anniversary of his death, the museum announced.

The special award was presented to Kiarostami posthumously by the organizers of the 14th edition of the Eurasia Film Festival in Astana, Kazakhstan in July 2018 to honor his remarkable vision as a pioneer of the Iranian New Wave.

The award is on display along with Kiarostami’s the most prestigious award, Palme d’Or for Best Film, which was awarded to him for “Taste of Cherry” at the 50th Cannes International Film Festival in 1997.

Kiarostami, the director of a number of world-renowned Iranian movies such as “Where Is the Friend’s House?”, “Life and Nothing More”, “Under the Olive Trees” and “The Wind Will Carry Us”, died of cancer on July 5, 2016 at the age of 76.

Photo: Eurasia Film Festival’s special award was posthumously dedicated to Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami during the 14th edition of the event in Astana, Kazakhstan in July 2018.

