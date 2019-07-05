What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Simin Keramati is currently underway at Etemad Gallery 1.

The exhibition titled “Seppuku” runs until August 6 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

Painting

* Paintings by Amin Soqrati are currently on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Anonymous Concern” will be running until July 16 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Abbas Latifi is on display in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition will run until July 10 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* Vista Gallery is currently displaying paintings by Arghavan Heidarimajd in an exhibition entitled “Hurqeliaa”.

The exhibit will be running until July 12 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Photo

* Photos by Amir Jamshidi are on display in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit named “Stony Portraits” will run until July 10 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of photos by Maryam Madadi is on display in an exhibition at Idea Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Theiam” runs until July 10 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.



Drawing

* Mehraveh Khandan, Shaqayeq Safai and Mohsen Rezai are displaying their latest drawings in an exhibition at Rezaian Gallery.

The exhibition will be underway until July 17 at the gallery located at 14 Taban St., Africa Ave.



Multimedia

* A group of artists, including Saeid Emdadian, Azar Baqeri, Reza Barati, Parviz Moazzez, Mahsa Talebiani and Atefeh Sadr, is showcasing their paintings and sculptures in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Nature Today Green or Gray” will run until July 10 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* Sets of installation art and sculptures by Sorayya Kiani are on display in an exhibition at Inja Gallery.

The exhibit named “Abandonment” will be running until July 19 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* Razi Razavi, Barana Saadat, Alireza Chamak, Ali Ansari, Hamed Noruzi and five more artists are displaying their latest paintings, drawings and statues in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Animism” will continue until July 10 at the gallery, which can be found at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

