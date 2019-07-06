Iranian delegation visits Baku to discuss bilateral trade ties

TEHRAN – A high-ranking Iranian delegation comprising a number of MPs as well as representatives of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), visited the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to discuss ways to expand bilateral trade ties.

According to the portal of ICCIMA, the Iranian delegation met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and held talks on joint projects and discussed future cooperation in economic areas.

Establishing the North-South corridor, launching an automobile plant, co-manufacturing heavy trucks, establishing a joint pharmaceutical plant, as well as ways of increasing the volume of trade between the two countries, and facilitating activities of the Iranian private sector in Azerbaijan, were among the major subjects discussed in the meeting.

In March, Iran and Azerbaijan held their 13th Joint Economic Committee meeting in Baku which was followed by a business and investment forum.

Talks between representatives of the two countries were held within the framework of eight committees, including trade and industry, investment, finance and banking, customs and borders, transportation and transit, energy and environment, agriculture and health, and finally tourism.

EF/MG