Zahra Nemati to partake at Tokyo 2020 test event

TEHRAN – Iranian two-time Paralympics gold medalist Zahra Nemati will participate at the Tokyo Olympic test event.

The para-archer will leave Tehran on Monday to partake at the event to be held at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo.

Nemati made history by securing qualification for both the 2016 Summer Olympics and the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



Once again, she is going to secure qualification for both the 2020 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

She won two medals in the 2012 Paralympic Games in London and became the first Iranian woman to win a gold medal at either the Olympic or Paralympic Games.

A test event is a dress rehearsal to confirm and improve the competition and Games operation capabilities in order to ensure a successful operation during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Test events have usually been held prior to past Games and will also be carried out in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The test events will be organized by the International Federations and the National Federations as well as by the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee.

Overall, 56 test events will be held until May 2020 – some during scheduled domestic and international sporting events that happen to be taking place in Japan during the build-up to the Tokyo 2020 Games, and 22 others comprising dedicated Olympic and Paralympic test events organized by Tokyo 2020.