Rouhani felicitates Venezuela on Independence Day

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani on Friday congratulated the Venezuelan people and government on Independence Day, saying Iran is fully ready to expand ties with the South American nation, Tasnim reported.

“Admiring the commitment of the Venezuelan nation and government to the ideals of its freedom-seeking leaders such as Simon Bolivar and Hugo Chavez, the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its deep solidarity with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and expresses its full readiness to boost bilateral relations more than ever,” Rouhani said in a message to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Rouhani also wished Maduro health and success and prayed for the prosperity of the Latin American country’s people.

Venezuela marked its Independence Day on July 5 which celebrates the enactment of the 1811 Venezuelan Declaration of Independence, making the country the first Spanish colony in South America to declare independence.

Iran and Venezuela enjoy high level of diplomatic ties and are close allies, as both countries strongly oppose U.S. imperialism.

MH/PA