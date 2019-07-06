3 million Afghans to flood Europe in event of Iran-U.S. war, Luxembourg FM warns

TEHRAN – The foreign minister of Luxembourg has warned against an influx of about three million Afghan refugees living in Iran to Europe if even a small clash takes place between Iranian and American military forces.

In case of such a clash, the situation for three million Afghan refugees living in Iran will worsen and due to the chaos in Afghanistan, many of them will not return to their homeland, said Jean Asselborn, speaking to the German N-TV television channel.

Asselborn asserted that many of the Afghan refugees living in Iran will travel to Europe through Turkey, which will once again cause a huge problem for the European Union.

He said he believed that U.S. President Donald Trump made a big mistake by pulling out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), weakening the deal.

The Luxembourg foreign minister said that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could bring more security for Europe and the entire world.

He said that Iran has remained committed to the deal so far and wanted the Iranian officials to proceed with honoring their commitment to the JCPOA.

SP/PA