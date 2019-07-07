“Neruda’s Postman” to go on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Cologne-based Iranian director Alireza Kushk-Jalali plans to stage an adaptation of Chilean writer Antonio Skarmeta’s novel “Neruda’s Postman”, also known as “The Postman”, at Tehran’s Nazerzadeh Kermani Hall of the Iranshahr Theater Complex on July 26.

The novel tells the story of a fictional postman, Mario Jiminez, in revolution-era Chile, who befriends the real-life poet Pablo Neruda.

The only regular delivery of Mario, who works on a beautiful island just off the Italian mainland, is to the house of the only literate resident, Pablo Neruda, who is famous for his passionate love poems.

Mario begs Neruda for advice on how to seduce Beatriz, the girl of his dreams.

English filmmaker Michael Radford and Italian director Massimo Troisi jointly made “Il Postino” a screen adaptation of the novel, in 1994.

The film received five nominations and one Oscar for the best music at the 68th Academy Awards.

Photo: A poster for Iranian director Alireza Kushk- Jalali’s stage adaptation of Antonio Skarmeta’s novel “Neruda’s Postman”.

ABU/MMS/YAW