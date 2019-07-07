Iran’s “Sara and Aida” competing in Russian film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Maziar Miri’s drama “Sara and Aida” has been selected to be screened in the official competition of the 14th In Family Circle, an international family film festival that is currently underway in the Russian city of Yaroslavl.

The film is about two close friends. The reputation of one of them is in danger, so they need to figure out how to resolve this issue with each other’s help.

“Sara and Aida” won the best Asian film award at the 10th Jaipur International Film Festival in India in January 2018.

The film is competing with eight other films, including “The Pig” by Dragomir Sholev from Romania, “All Square” by John Hyams from the U.S. and “Let Me Introduce You to Sofia” by Guido Chiesa from Italy.

“Chuskit” by Priya Ramasubban from India, “Saf” by Ali Vatansever from Turkey, “Happy Sad” by Ibon Cormenzana from Spain and “Little Secret” by David Schurmann from Brazil are also among the films.

The festival, which is dedicated to screening films with the main idea of chastity, love and loyalty in family relationships, will run until July 13.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Maziar Miri’s movie “Sara and Aida”.

ABU/MMS/YAW