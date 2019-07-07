Sculpture symposium on Iranian luminaries underway in Tehran 

TEHRAN - The Tehran Municipality’s Beautification Organization is holding a sculpture symposium whose participants are creating busts of a number of contemporary Iranian luminaries.

The symposium is currently underway at the Einoddoleh House, a Qajar building in northeastern Tehran.

26 sculptors are working on busts of 26 well-known cultural personalities, the organization has announced in a press release published on Sunday.

The sculptors are making the primary busts with a kind of sculpting clay, after which the busts will be molded with lasting substances and will be later be placed across the city after the symposium ends on Tuesday.

The symposium aims to bring young and talented sculptors together with the veterans to exchange experience and views.

Graphic designer Qobad Shiva, actors Ali Nasirian, Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz, and Davud Rashidi, painters Ali-Akbar Sadeqi and Parviz Kalantari, filmmakers Ali Hatami and Abbas Kiarostami, sculptor Parviz Tanavoli and musician Majid Entezami are among figures whose busts are being made.

Sara Azizi, Fardin Esfandiari, Ata Sahrai, Sara Taqavi, Ali Etebar, Enayat Sahrai and Yasser Hosseini are among the sculptors participating in this symposium.

Photo: Sculptor Mahnaz Noruzi works on a bust of actor Ali Nasirian (R) during a sculpture symposium at the Einoddoleh House in Tehran on July 5, 2019. (Mehr/Babak Borzuyeh)

RM/MMS/YAW