Persepolis keeper Radosevic shown exit door

TEHRAN – Persepolis newly-appointed coach Gabriel Calderon has shown the team’s Croat goalkeeper Bozidar Radosevic the exit door.

Radosevic is second choice behind Alireza Beiranvand but he should leave the Iranian team.

The 30-year-old goalie has one year left on his current contract.



Radosevic had joined Persepolis from Hungarian Debreceni VSC in 2016.

He won three Iran Professional League with Persepolis. Radosevic also claimed three Super Cup titles and one Hazfi Cup with the Iranian giants.