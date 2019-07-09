Shahr film festival announces Iranian lineup for intl. competition

TEHRAN – Thirteen Iranian films will go on screen in various sections of the international competition of the 7th Shahr International Film Festival, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

“Istanbul Junction” by Mostafa Kiai, “Sheeple” by Hooman Seyyedi and “Andranik” by Hossein Mahkam will compete in the feature film section while “Baharesan, the House of the Nation” by Babak Behdad and “All Mama’s Babies” by Rezvan Sarmad will be screened in the documentary section.

The short film section features “Summer Snow” by Amin Chadegani, “Short Wave” by Mohammad Esmaeili, “Like a Good Kid” by Arian Vazir-Daftari, “Absence” by Fatemeh Zolfaqari and “I Wish I Were There” by Mehdi Nazerian.

The movies for animation section are “The Sixth String” by Bahram Azimi, “This Way, That Way” by Lida Fazli and “Mr. Deer” by Mojtaba Musavi.

Over 30 movies from England, Japan, Poland, France, Russia, Norway, the U.S. and several other countries will also go on screen in the international competition.

Earlier this week, the festival organizers also announced the national lineup that includes 18 movies.

An exhibition of photos and paintings by 50 artists will also be held on the sidelines of the festival, which will take place in Tehran from July 17 to 22 with the motto of “Responsible Citizen, Healthy City”.

The festival is organized every year under the auspices of Tasvire Shahr Institute at the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality.

Photo: A scene from “Andranik” by Hossein Mahkam.

