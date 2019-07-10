19th Traditional and Ritual Theater Festival to open in Kashan

TEHRAN – The 19th Traditional and Ritual Theater Festival will open in the central Iranian city of Kashan, director of the festival Davud Fat’halibeigi has said.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Qajar-era historical house of Tabatabaiha on August 11.

A two-day international seminar will be organized on the sidelines one day earlier in the neighboring town of Qamsar, which is famous for its rosewater.

The festival will continue in several historical sites across the city the next day, and will then move to Tehran where it will continue until August 17.

The previous edition of the festival was held at Tehran’s City Theater Complex.

Photo: A poster for the 19th Traditional and Ritual Theater Festival.

