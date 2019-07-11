Sohrab Moradi out of IWF World Championships

TEHRAN – Olympic gold medalist Sohrab Moradi is not able to participate at the 2019 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships after suffering a shoulder injury in training.

The world competition will be held in Pattaya, Thailand from September 16 to 25.

Moradi, who broke weightlifting's longest standing world record on his way to gold in the men's 94kg class at the 2018 Asian Games, suffered a spinal cord injury in February.

He lifted 189kg in the opening discipline to better the snatch record set at 188kg in 1999 by Greece's Akakios Kakiasvilis.



Now, Moradi is facing a fresh injury in five months.



Moradi, who won a gold medal in the men's 94kg category at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, suffered a shoulder dislocation in training and underwent surgery.