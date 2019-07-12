Crafts exhibit spotlights fusion of nomadic, modern styles

TEHRAN – A fusion of traditional and modern principles of designs in women’s wear and personal ornamentation was in the limelight at an exhibit, which came to end on Friday at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex.

The three-day event featured works by female breadwinners, nomads and crafters from all over the country, CHTN reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by Vice President for Women’s and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar, Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization Deputy Director Pouya Mahmoudian, and several other officials, arts lovers and established craftspeople.

One of the striking features of the exhibit is that it showcases a wide variety of arts by ethnic minorities in the country, Ebtekar said.

“In this exhibit we are witnessing a successful fusion of Iran’s nomadic-traditional style with modern [philosophies],” she said.

Mahmoudian, for her part, said that it was the second edition of such an event in the complex as the first was highly welcomed by visitors.

“A majority of the works here are crafted by female breadwinners in [the southern] provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan, Hormozgan and Bushehr.”

“Their products are striking and fine that were qualified to be showcased in such an exhibition and this is a real meaning of the resistance economy that shows the intrinsic and outsourcing [features] of Iranian handicrafts,” Mahmoudian explained.

Needlework (Souzan-douzi in Persian) is a very common occupation among people of southern provinces. It is the art of drawing images on plain fabrics by sewing delicate stitches using needle and colorful yarns.

In April 2018, Ebtekar announced that nearly 75 percent of Iranian handicrafts are produced by females.

Iran’s handicrafts exports reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20), showing three percent growth year on year, according to data compiled by the CHHTO.

AFM/MG