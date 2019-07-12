Iran exports €25m of pistachio to EU countries in 4 months

TEHRAN- According to the data released by European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat, the union’s member states have imported €25.4 million of pistachio from Iran during the first four months of 2019.

Eurostat data show that Iran’s exports of pistachio to the EU countries during January-April of this year has fallen 73 percent from that of the same period of time in the past year, which was €94.5 million, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

As reported, Germany, Spain, Greece, Italy and Poland were the major importers of pistachio from Iran in the first four months of 2019.

