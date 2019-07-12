“6.5 for One Meter” tops at Hafez Awards

TEHRAN – “6.5 for One Meter” about the horrible image of narcotics was the big winner at the 19th edition of the Hafez Awards as it was honored in several categories including best film and best director.

A large number of Iranian cineastes came together at Tehran’s Milad Tower to attend the gala that is Iran’s first and only private awards event in the film industry and TV productions, which is organized every year by the Persian cinematic monthly Donya-ye Tasvir (Picture World).

“Making this film was a very hard job, but the hardship changed into pleasantness due to the great empathy the members of the crew had with each other and people’s support for the social film,” producer Seyyed Jamal Sadatian said after accepting the award for best film.

In this film, a police group under the leadership of Samad was assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

In his acceptance speech, writer and director Saeid Rustai also described making the film a hard job and said, “The film would never have been completed if it had not been for my crew’s sympathy.”

In each of the categories best actor and best actress two people were awarded.

Peyman Maadi won one of the wards for best actor for portrayal of Samad in “6.5 for One Meter” and Navid Mohammadzadeh received the other award for his role in “Sheeple” directed by Hoomand Seyyedi.

“6.5 for One Meter” also brought Hooman Behmanesh the award for best cinematographer.

The awards for best actress were presented to Baran Kowsari and Sabnam Moqaddami for their roles in “Cold Sweat” and “Don’t Be Embarrassed” respectively.

Hamid Nematollah won the special jury award for “Flaming” and actor Reza Attaran received the Award for Special Personal Achievements.

The writer and director of “Sheeple”, Seyyedi won the award for best screenwriter. The film is about brothers Shakur and Shahin, two lowlifes who run a hidden crystal meth laboratory in Tehran. They do care about the honor of their family. However, when a video of their sister revealing her hair ends up on the Internet, the brothers become the protagonists of some strange incidents.

“I hate screenwriting, but this award makes me want to continue on this path,” said Seyyedi after receiving the award.

Golab Adineh, the star of acclaimed movies such as “The Blue-Veiled”, “Under the Skin of the City” and “Canary Yellow” was also honored for her lifetime achievements.

In her acceptance speech, Adineh called actors Mehdi Hashemi and Sussan Taslimi her first teachers, and also extended her thanks to director Rakhshan Bani-Etemad.

“If she hadn’t asked me to act in ‘The Blue-Veiled’ and ‘Canary Yellow’, I would never have been elevated to this status,” she added.

“The Lady of the Mansion” directed by Azizollah Hamidnejad was selected as best TV series. It is about a Qajar prince who marries a young girl and brings her to his mansion full of dark secrets.

Photo: Actress Golab Adineh accepts an honor for her lifetime achievements during the 19th Hafez Awards at Milad Tower in Tehran on July 11, 2019.

