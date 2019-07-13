Injured blunt-nosed viper survived death

TEHRAN – Macrovipera lebetina, the biggest viper subspecies in Iran, which had been wounded by a stray dog has undergone surgery and survived death, Tasnim news agency reported.

Macrovipera lebetina, also known as blunt-nosed viper, Lebetine viper, Levant viper, is a venomous viper subspecies endemic to Asia, but found in North Africa, much of the Middle East, and as far east as Pakistan. Five subspecies are currently recognized.

Lebetine vipers are endangered. The species is listed as strictly protected (Appendix II) under the Berne Convention.

Following severe injuries after conflict with a stray dog, the viper has undergone surgery by the Iranian veterans and escaped death, the report added.

The viper is still under control being provided with the necessary treatments, but will fully recover after a year.

