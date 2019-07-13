Tehran slams foreign interference in China’s internal affairs

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has condemned the “harmful meddling” of the U.S. and UK in China’s domestic affairs, stressing Iran’s strong support for the “One China Policy”.

In a statement on Friday, Mousavi slammed the two Western countries’ provocative moves regarding Taiwan and Hong Kong, emphasizing that there is only one sovereign state under the name China, the Foreign Ministry website reported.

It came after U.S. State Department announced a $2.2 billion arms sale to Taiwan, which includes 108 Abrams tanks and 250 Stinger surface-to-air missiles.

The Chinese government immediately lodged formal complaints through diplomatic channels, expressing “strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition” to the U.S.’ move. It also demanded that the U.S. “immediately cancel” the arms sale to the self-ruled Taipei.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has dismissed China’s complaints, saying the military equipment would contribute to “peace and stability” in Asia.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday warned the United States “not to play with fire” regarding Taiwan.

Earlier this month, Beijing also criticized London for interfering in its internal affairs, telling Britain to keep its hands off Hong Kong.

On July 3, China denounced British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt as “shameless” and said it had made a diplomatic complaint to London after Hunt warned of consequences if China neglected its commitments to guarantee basic freedoms in Hong Kong.

“In the minds of some people, they regard Hong Kong as still under British rule. They forget ... that Hong Kong has now returned to the embrace of the Motherland,” China’s ambassador to London, Liu Xiaoming, said.

“I tell them: hands off Hong Kong and show respect. This colonial mindset is still haunting the minds of some officials or politicians,” Liu told reporters.

