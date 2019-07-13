Iran indigenizes monitoring systems in gas transmission

TEHRAN – Head of National Iranian Gas Transmission Company (NIGTC) announced that Iranian experts have achieved the know-how for producing vibration monitoring and protection systems for gas transmission lines.

According to Saeed Tavakoli, the domestically-made systems would be 20 more cost-efficient than foreign samples, IRNA reported on Saturday.

“So far, such vibration monitoring and protection systems were only manufactured by few renowned companies around the world, such as Bentley Nevada, Vibro Meter, and Metrix.” Tavakoli said.

The official noted that with this control panels being manufactured inside the country, the requirements for such systems will be completely met and there would be no need to import them anymore.

According to the official, the Iranian panel has been installed on a NP turbine and has been successfully tested parallel to a similar sample made by Bentley Nevada.

The vibration monitoring and protection systems will constantly monitor critical asset parameters such as vibration, temperature, speed, and numerous other condition indicators in gas facilities in order to anticipate and prevent mechanical failures.

In May 2018, Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from an international deal with Iran, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and in November the sanctions were reimposed on the country’s energy sector.

Since then, most of the foreign companies and manufacturers of industry equipment which were collaborating with Iran, cut their ties threatened by the consequences of having economic ties with Tehran.

In this regard, the country has been taking all necessary measures to push through the situation and withstand the pressures imposed by the sanction.

Therefore, moving toward domestic production and constructing all the necessary equipment inside the country has become a top priory for the Iranian government in the past few years.

EF/MA