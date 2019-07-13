Malaysia film festival picks Iranian films

TEHRAN – Iranian films “Axing” by Behruz Shoeibi and “Hat-Trick” by Ramtin Lavafi have been selected to screen in the official competition of the Malaysia International Film Festival, which will open in Shah Alam tonight.

“Axing” is about Mahsa, an addicted woman, who thinks that her girl is dead while she is alive and lives with her father. She decides to take her daughter back but she needs to face her ex-husband and his new wife.

“Hat-Trick” is about Farzad, a young man who hits something with his car while returning from a party with his wife and two friends. After a long discussion, they leave the scene all confused and frightened, and go to the house of one of their friends to think it over and do the right thing. But their initial talk about the accident is soon replaced by discussions of hidden secrets.

Iranian director Mohsen Qarai’s drama “Blockage” received nominations in six categories, including best film, best director and best screenplay at the previous edition of the festival. The film’s star Hamed Behdad won the award for best actor.

Malaysia International Film Festival will be running until July 19.

Photo: A scene from “Axing” by Behruz Shoeibi.

