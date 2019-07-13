Vahid Amiri returns to Persepolis

TEHRAN – Iranian international midfielder Vahid Amiri returned to Persepolis football team on Saturday.

The 31-year-old player has penned a two-year contract with Persepolis.

Amiri’s performance in the 2018 World Cup caught the eye of Turkish football club Trabzonspor but he failed to hold down a regular starting place in the team.

He left Trabzonspor last week and returned to the Iranian giants, where he had claimed two Iran Professional League titles and two Super Cups with the team.

“I am very happy to return to Persepolis once again. I had several offers from the other Iranian teams but I opted to return to my home,” Amiri said.

“I’m excited for a new opportunity in Persepolis. I know some of Persepolis fans are not happy with my decision last season and I understand them. But I’ve returned to the team and I will do my best to make them happy,” he added.

Amiri, who has been in Iran squad in two AFC Asian Cups (2015 and 2019), will leave Tehran on Sunday to join Persepolis team in Istanbul training camp.