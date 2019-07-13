“Open doors of diplomacy” are Iran’s trump card: diplomat

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Paris, Bahram Qassemi, said on Saturday that Iran’s trump card is “open doors of diplomacy”.

“The most important winning card of Iran is using open doors of diplomacy, dialogue, interaction and listening to views of all the sides who are concerned about war mongering and increase of tension,” ISNA quoted him as saying on Saturday in a message on the Twitter account of the Iranian embassy in Paris.

He noted that Iran’s resistance against the U.S. unilateralism should be more supported by other countries.

He noted that Iran’s priority is practicing “self-restraint” and “strategic patience” while being prepared to defend against any war mongering action.

During a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday with Emmanuel Bonne, the special diplomatic advisor to the French President, President Rouhani said, “Iran has kept the door of diplomacy and negotiation fully open, and we hope that the parties to the JCPOA [the 2015 nuclear deal] take the best advantage of this opportunity until we reach the optimum point, which is the full implementation of the JCPOA.”

Tension between Tehran and Washington has increased since Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced harsh sanctions against Iran.

