Interior minister predicts Iran will emerge victorious from sanctions

TEHRAN – Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said on Saturday that Iran is in the best security situation due to the support that it enjoys from its own people.

“Now, the stability of the Islamic Revolution is not comparable to 40 years ago,” the minister said in a reference to the 1979 revolution which ended the monarchial system in Iran.

Speaking at an administrative meeting in the city of Shirvan, North Khorasan Province, the interior minister said it is for four decades that Iran has been holding free elections and let people decide about the destiny of their country.

He also referred to hostile measures against Iran by certain countries, saying, “Enemies are counting down the days for the annihilation of Iran.”

The United States has imposed the toughest ever sanction against Iran with the aim of causing public unrest in the country. The main motivators of sanctions on Iran outside the United States are Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Rahmani Fazil said the United States’ antagonism against the Islamic Republic lies in Iran’s progress, its access to modern technologies and also Tehran’s influence on regional developments.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister argued the economic problems are mostly rooted in structural problems which have been inherited from the Pahlavi regime which made the country heavily dependent on oil.

Noting that Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in many areas, the minister said today the chief problems that country is facing today are the sale of oil and banking transaction.

“However”, he predicted, “we will pass this stage very quickly.”

By withdrawing from the multi-nation nuclear treaty, the United States has returned sanctions on Iran and added new ones. In April it declared a total ban on Iran’s oil exports and threatened to penalize any country that do business with Iran.

PA/PA