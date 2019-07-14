Caspian win Shirin Cup

TEHRAN – Caspian Chogan team claimed the title of the Shirin Cup held at the Qasr-e Firoozeh Complex in Tehran.

Caspian defeated Norooz Abad and lifted the trophy.

In Chogan, two-rider teams compete and the aim is to pass a ball through the opposing team’s goal post using a wooden stick.

Polo was invented and first played in Iran (or ancient Persia) thousands of years ago. The original name of polo is “Chogan” and in Iran, the game is still referred to as “Chogan”.

