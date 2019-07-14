Remaining platforms of SP phase 14 to start operation by end of autumn

TEHRAN- Two remaining platforms of Iran’s South Pars gas field’s phase 14 of development will be put into operation by the end of autumn, according to Mohammad-Mehdi Tavasolipour, the operator of phase 14.

Making the remarks in a press conference after installing platform 14B of this phase on Saturday, Tavasolipour also said that $150 million has been saved in the projects for building and installing the four platforms of phase 14, and put the total cost of the projects at $550 million, Shana reported.

Platform 14B, which was installed on its designated offshore spot on Saturday, will add 14.2 million cubic meters of gas per day to the total output of the giant gas field, when it starts operation within 30-45 days, according to Tavasolipour.

The 2,450-ton structure, which is the third platform of phase 14 of South Pars development, had been shipped in Bandar Abbas, the capital city of southern province of Hormozgan, on June 11 to be installed on its designated offshore spot.

The platform was built in a 115-month period, Public Relations Department of Pars Oil and Gas Company, which is in charge of developing the gas field, announced.

This project is 100 percent implemented by Iranian engineers and experts and more than 60 percent of its equipment is also domestic.

The first platform of phase 14 started operation in summer 2018 and the second platform namely 14C was shipped in September 2018 and the installation operation of this platform were completed in October 2018.

Construction of platform 14D, the last platform of phase 14, has a 92-percent progress for the moment and it is scheduled to be installed on its designated offshore spot by the end of the seventh Iranian calendar month of Mehr (October 22), according to Tavasolipour.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar, is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate. The field is divided into 24 standard phases.

In early June, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, in separate decrees, outlined the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-March 19, 2020) priorities of the ministry’s four major subsidiaries.

In the decree addressed to Masoud Karbasian, the head of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), completion and inauguration of the phases 13, 14, 22 and 24 of South Pars gas field was one of the main priorities for NIOC.

MA/MA