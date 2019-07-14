Zarif discusses JCPOA, ties with Norwegian counterpart

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had a phone conversation with his Norwegian counterpart Marie Eriksen Soreide on Sunday to discuss mutual ties, JCPOA related issues and regional developments.

The phone conversation was made during Zarif’s stopover in the Scandinavian nation en route to New York to take part in the annual meeting of the high-ranking officials of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, ISNA reported.

Zarif left Tehran for New York on Saturday.

After the UN meeting, the top Iranian diplomat will leave the U.S. for Venezuela to attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Zarif will also hold bilateral talks with top Venezuelan officials.

After Venezuela, he will travel to Nicaragua and Bolivia for bilateral meetings.

MH/PA