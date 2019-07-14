Marivan street theater festival to promote tourism 

TEHRAN – The 14th Marivan International Street Theater Festival, held annually in the northwestern Iranian city of Marivan, announced on Sunday that it will put its spotlight on tourism in the region this year.

“Tourism will be the main item of the festival this year,” the director of the festival, Fateh Badparva, said during a meeting held at the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization (CHTHO) in Tehran.

“The festival needs to bring positive benefits to people. Tourists can help develop the city and Kordestan Province, and I must say that Marivan has the necessary potential to attract more tourists,” he added.

He also said that cultural events such as the Cannes Film Festival show that they can help draw more domestic and foreign tourists, and the Marivan festival can take the first steps this year.

CHTHO deputy director in tourism affairs Vali Teimuri, who also attended the meeting, said that the CHTHO plans to introduce Marivan as a tourist destination, and that the Marivan festival can play a key role in this way.

The festival, which will be held from August 23 to 27, plans to organize exhibitions to showcase handicrafts from western Iranian cities.

Photo: An Iranian troupe performs during the 12th Marivan International Street Theater Festival on September 10, 2017. (Mehr/Mobin Peymankar)

