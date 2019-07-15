TPO to dispatch trade delegation to Germany in mid-Oct.

TEHRAN- Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) plans to dispatch a trade and marketing delegation to Germany in mid-October, the portal of the organization announced.

The delegates active in the rubbers and plastics industry sectors are to visit the 21st International K-Plastics and Rubber Exhibition (K2019) which is due to be held in Düsseldorf, Germany during October 16-23, the portal of TPO published.

The exhibition is going to be attended by exhibitors from over 60 different countries active in a variety of areas including thermoplastics, resin and compounds, synthetic fibers, adhesives, fillers, reinforcement fibers, plastic production equipment and machinery, measuring instruments, printing, designing and etc.

As reported, 10 Iranian companies are also participating in this exhibition to showcase the country’s latest achievements and products in this industry.

