Iran to cooperate with Jordan in rail industry

TEHRAN – Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) is going to cooperate with Jordan Railway Corporation (JRC) for developing railway infrastructure in the country and providing technical-engineering services as well as manufacturing fleet wagons, Mehr news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the Head of RAI, Saeed Rasouli, the two sides discussed the matter on the sidelines of the 23rd meeting of International Union of Railways (UIC) Regional Assembly for the Middle-East (RAME) which was held in Aqaba, Jordan on July 6.

“Our policy has always been tightening our relations with the International Union of Railways (UIC) members, as well as interaction with neighboring countries and expansion of our rail transit capacity, Rasouli told Mehr.

Mentioning a tripartite meeting which Iran, Iraq, Syria held in early July for discussing transportation cooperation, the official noted that such meetings are an indication of the importance that RAI is giving to international relations.

The official further noted that the UIC’s Middle East regional office is in Tehran, however the union holds meetings every six months in one of the member countries.

Rasouli was appointed as the first vice chairman of RAME during the union’s 23rd assembly.

In the event which was attended by senior officials from UIC, a number of issues such as approval of the results of 22nd meeting of RAME in Isfahan, report on the activities of International Union of Railways’ RAME Regional Office in Tehran, new activities for 2019, training needs of RAME members, determination of date and venue of the next RAME meeting, and financial issues were discussed.

A week before the RAME gathering, Iran, Iraq and Syria held a tripartite meeting in Tehran for discussing expansion of transportation cooperation among the three countries.

According to Rasouli, development of rail transport, increasing transit, development of exports and imports, and implementation of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway were among the topics discussed in the meeting.

In the meeting, Rasouli expressed Iran’s readiness for starting the construction operations of Shalamcheh-Basra railway, urging the Iraqi side to determine and introduce a representative company.

On the sidelines of the event, Rasouli told the press that a comprehensive tripartite document on rail transportation cooperation among the three countries was presented at the meeting, which was mainly focused on connecting the three sides through Shalamcheh-Basra railway.

The official further noted that establishing a railway link and creating transit corridors between the countries in the region are called for by high-ranking officials from all three sides.

Due to its strategic location, Iran has a privileged position which makes it potent for becoming a transit hub in the region.

Having several free trade zones, especially in the Persian Gulf region, the existence of a wide network of roads in the country, low prices for fuel and energy carriers in Iran, and a suitable rail transport network in the country are some of the country’s advantages.

Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE are members of UIC regional assembly for Middle East.

EF/MA