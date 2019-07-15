Judiciary chief issues order on resistance economy

TEHRAN – Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has issued a directive on implementation of the general policies of resistance economy.

The directive is aimed to facilitate competition, prohibit monopoly and prevent disruption in competition, ISNA reported on Monday.

Resistance economy, as ordered by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is aimed at reducing Iran’s dependence on oil money and promoting economic stability in the face of U.S. sanctions.

Iran and the U.S. have been at odds since last year when Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

The first round of sanctions went into force on August 6 and the second round, which targets Iran’s oil exports and banks, were snapped back on November 4.

Also, on April 22 the U.S. announced that Washington has decided not to extend waivers allowing remaining importers to continue buying oil from Iran. The waivers ended on May 2.

