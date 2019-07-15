“The Lovers’ Wind” coming to Iranian theaters

TEHRAN – A restored copy of “The Lovers’ Wind”, French filmmaker and producer Albert Lamorisse’s 1970 documentary about the daily life and natural attractions of Iran, is scheduled to be screened at the Art and Experience Cinema halls in Tehran, Shiraz and Isfahan on Wednesday.

Critic Mehrdad Farahani will attend a review session that will be held after a screening of the film at Hall 5 at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex at 8 pm, the organizers announced on Monday.

The Isfahan City Center Cineplex and Honare Shahre Aftab Cineplex in Shiraz will also screen the movie at the same time.

The screenings, which are part of the Art and Experience Cinema’s Summer Program for the review of Iranian classics, will be organized in collaboration with the National Film Archive of Iran.

The first part of the program was allocated to screening a movie featuring behind the scenes views on Iranian new wave film “The Cow” directed by Dariush Mehrjui in 1969.

Born in 1922 in Paris, Lamorisse died in a helicopter crash while filming “The Lovers’ Wind”.

“The Lovers’ Wind” was released in 1978 and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature just months before the Islamic Revolution.

Manuchehr Anvaar worked as a translator and narrator of the film, and composers Hossein Dehlavi and Abolhassan Saba also cooperated in this production.

In 2016, the 34th Fajr International Film Festival reviewed the restored version of “The Lovers’ Wind” in in the Preserved Classics section.

Photo: A poster for French filmmaker Albert Lamorisse’s 1970 documentary “The Lovers’ Wind”.

MMS/YAW