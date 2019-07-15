Visiting Hamedan? Consider a rail route

TEHRAN – The first exclusive tourist train connecting Tehran to Hamedan was inaugurated on Friday, making it easy for sightseers to get around one of the ancient world’s greatest cities.

Boarding 180 passengers, the train departed Tehran early on Friday in a round-trip schedule, letting passengers to have a one-day tour of Hamedan’s historical and natural attractions, IRNA reported.

The tour is planned to be operated once a week and with top speeds of 140 km/h along the route, with the travel time as little as three hours 20 minutes.

The rail route, was officially launched earlier in March, in a ceremony attended by several local officials and MPs. Construction operations of the rail route started in 2005.

Known in classical times as Ecbatana, Hamedan was one of the ancient world’s greatest cities. It was the capital of Media and subsequently a summer residence of the Achaemenian kings who ruled Persia from 553 to 330 BC.

Ali Sadr cave, Ganjnameh inscriptions, Avicenna mausoleum, Hegmataneh hill, Alaviyan dome, Jameh mosque, and St. Stephanos Gregorian Church are amongst Hamedan’s attractions to name a few.

AFM/MG