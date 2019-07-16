Daily life in ECO countries under spotlight at Tehran photo exhibit

TEHRAN – A selection of photos reflecting daily life in the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was showcased in an exhibition at the Ferdowsi World Trade Center in Tehran on Tuesday.

ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) Director Mohammad-Mehdi Mazaheri, a number of diplomats and several cultural figures attended the opening ceremony of the 3-day exhibit named “ECO Life”.

The photos taken by a number of Iranian and foreign photographers depict daily life in Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The exhibition intends to highlight cultural affinities among the countries.

ECO Art, the first gallery of ECO member states, was also inaugurated at the Ferdowsi World Trade Center on the sidelines of the exhibit.

The ECO plans to open other branches of the gallery in other member states.

The center is located near Ferdowsi Square.

Photo: A poster for “ECO Life”, a photo exhibit at the Ferdowsi World Trade Center in Tehran.

