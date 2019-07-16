Tehran City Council names streets after contemporary Iranian poets 

TEHRAN – The Tehran City Council has named several streets across the capital city after a number of contemporary Iranian poets, the Iranian Poets Forum has announced.

Fereidun Moshiri, Manuchehr Atashi, Omran Salahi and Mehdi Akhavan-Saless are among the poets whose names are seen after the streets or lanes where they have once lived.

The Iranian Poets Forum put forth the idea of renaming the streets after the poets to the Tehran City Council a few months ago.

Poet Soheil Mahmudi, who is also a member of the board of directors of the forum, has called it a great cultural event for the city.

“Renaming streets and lanes after the poets and literary figures make children and young adults’ ears become familiar with their names. These great personalities are manifested in their works, and the cultural movement helps the youth communicate with the poets further, leading to better education and training,” he said.

In a statement published on Tuesday, the forum expressed its thanks to the Tehran City Council over its decision to rename the streets after the literary luminaries.

Photo: This picture shows a street sign reading “Manuchehr Aatshi” in Tehran.

