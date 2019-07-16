Judiciary confirms arrest of Akbar Tabari

TEHRAN – Judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaili on Tuesday confirmed reports on the arrest of Akbar Tabari, a deputy to former Judiciary chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani.

Speaking at a press conference, Esmaili said Tabari has been arrested for exerting influence on some legal cases and having unlawful and unethical relationships with regard to the cases, ISNA reported.

The spokesman also criticized two lawmakers for making false claims with regard to the issue.

“It would be better not to publish news stories while not being sure about their accuracy and let the relevant officials comment on these subjects,” he insisted.

Esmaili also said a number of individuals have been arrested with regard to the case.

MH/PA