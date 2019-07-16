Nigerian defender Baker joins Iran’s Zob Ahan

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Zob Ahan have completed the signing of Nigerian defender Ebiabowei Baker.

The 25-year-old defender has joined the Iranian top-flight football team on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The move comes as Zob Ahan continue to prepare for a new top-flight campaign in Iran and the AFC Champions League Round of 16 clash with Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia.

Zob Ahan will face Al Ittihad in the first leg of the encounter on Aug. 5 in Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, the UAE, and play the Saudi team on Aug. 12 in the second leg at the Grand Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.