“The Role” star Mina Sadati named best actress at Italian festival

TEHRAN – Iranian actress Mina Sadati was picked as best actress for her role in director Farnush Samadi’s “The Role” at the 10th Periferia dell’impero, an international short film festival, which was held in Campania, Italy, the organizers have announced.

The film tells the story of a woman who accompanies her husband for an audition. What happens there leads her to an important decision.

“All These Creatures” by Charles Williams from Australia won the award best film, while “Humam” by Carmelo Segreto from Italy received the emerging author award.

Vittorio Ciorcalo was named best actor for his role in “Walter Treppiedi” by Elena Bouryka from Italy and “Our Concert” by Francesco Piras from Italy won the audience award.

The Periferia dell’impero festival was held from July 12 to 14. It is a non-profit cultural event that aims to support the short films made by independent filmmakers, whether amateur or professional.

Photo: Mina Sadati acts in a scene from “The Role” by Farnush Samadi.

ABU/MMS/YAW