The United States is not in a decent position. Donald Trump's political management has led to the creation of a kind of pomegranate in the country. The presence of people like John Bolton at the White House has strengthened this trend.

The most important reason for adopting different positions in the field of U.S. foreign policy and confusion in this area is the rule of anarchism in the White House. American officials (especially the Democrats) believe that this will end when Tramp leaves the White House and defeated in the presidential election of 2020! However, Donald Trump's terrible legacy will endure the United States for years to come.

In this time, the U.S. parties have made every effort to topple the Islamic Republic of Iran and oppose the Iranian nation. Meanwhile, the existence of paradoxes and inconsistencies in the American authorities' behavior towards Iran is remarkable. The U.S. Secretary of State is trying to portray the image of a "full-fledged opposition" to Iran. This is while U.S. President

Donald Trump speaks of having talks with the Iranian officials without pre-conditions. This paradox reveals the U.S. desperation and confusion against the "powerful Iran" .

In other hand, Trump is expected to highlight the boundary between his domestic and foreign policies. Although the United States feigns to appear as a powerful government that domineers over the international community, domestic instability and international isolationism have made America a vulnerable country in recent years.

President Trump’s lack of popularity, the ongoing battle between Congress and the White House, in addition to the voiced international discontent with the current US President has placed Trump in a difficult position. Undoubtedly, in the near future, we'll see the intensification of the existing crises and its impact on domestic and international policy of the United States.

Finally, the United States is in the worst possible situation. As stated, US domestic policy and foreign policy during the presidency of Donald Trump, both have been facing a crisis. The crisis in the future will show itself more.