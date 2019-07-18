Milad Mohammadi joins Belgian club KAA Gent

TEHRAN – Iran international winger Milad Mohammadi has joined Belgian top-flight football club KAA Gent.

The 25-year-old player has signed a three-year contract with the Belgian team for an undisclosed fee.

The versatile player has joined KAA Gent from Russian football team Akhmat Grozny as a free agent.

Mohammadi, who started his career in Iranian team Rah Ahan, had been recently linked with a move to Celtic but eventually opted to join KAA Gent.

He was a member of Iran national football team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.