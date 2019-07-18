Hashempour named Iran beach soccer head coach

TEHRAN – Abbas Hashempour has been named as new head coach of Iran national beach soccer team.

He replaced Brazilian coach Marco Octavio who left Iran in May due to personal reasons.

Hashempour’s first mission will be at this year’s Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games.

The competition will be held in Doha from October 12-16.

Hashempour has worked as Iran assistant coach for eight years.

He also helped Iran to win a bronze medal at the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup as coach.