Lunar eclipse 2019: from Australia to UK, stargazers enjoy bright side of the moon

Stargazers around the world have enjoyed a view of a global lunar eclipse, delighting people from Dehli to Dublin.

The partial eclipse was visible in nearly every part of the world except for North America and the polar climes of Greenland and northern Russia.

In Australia and Asia, the eclipse was visible in the early hours of Wednesday morning and, in Europe, it was visible on Tuesday evening as the sun went down.

In Sydney a local cameraman captured the eclipse as it hung above Sydney Harbor at dawn.

