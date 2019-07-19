TPO to hold Iran-East Africa business forum in late-July

TEHRAN – Iranian Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) plans to hold an Iran-East Africa business forum focusing on banking, insurance and transportation in July 24 at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

According to TPO office of public relations, Farhad Nouri, director general of business development services at TPO, said the forum is aimed to explore issues regarding the banking, transportation and insurance relations with East Africa, especially in maritime transportation and shipping.

The official noted that the forum will also provide a platform to support capable Iranian companies that are exporting goods to East Africa.

Referring to the special position of Africa in trade with Iran, Nouri added," African countries’ requests for Iranian goods and their constantly expanding markets have made them unrivaled trade destinations for Iranian exporters."

EF/MA

