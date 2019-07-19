Ruth Ware’s “The Lying Game” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “The Lying Game” by British psychological crime thriller author Ruth Ware has recently been published in Tehran.

Translated into Persian by Hanieh Doostoshani, the book has been published by Elmi Publications.

Ware’s chilling novel “The Lying Game” begins with a woman who is walking her dog in the idyllic coastal village of Salten on a cool June morning. The dog charges into the water to retrieve what first appears to be a wayward stick, but, to her horror, turns out to be something much more sinister.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of British author Ruth Ware’s novel, “The Lying Game”.

