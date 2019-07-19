Iran’s first documentary filmmakers’ celebration held in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The first edition of Documentary Filmmakers’ Night was held at Tehran’s Parsian Hotel Wednesday evening honoring documentarians Ebrahim Mokhtari and Mohammad Tahaminejad for their lifetime achievements.

“Wherever Ebrahim Mokhtari is, he is effective and a man of good morals and he can be a positive role model for filmmakers,” filmmaker Mehdi Qorbanpur said in a short speech.

Mokhtari, who is mostly famous for his film “Mokarrameh, Her Memories and Dreams” about self-taught Iranian painter Mokarrameh Qanbari, also spoke briefly.

“I’m so happy being with you at this gala, which has a different meaning for as I receive this honor alongside Mohammad Tahaminejad,” he said after receiving his award.

Filmmaker Azadeh Bizargiti who has collaborated with Tahaminejad on several productions said, “I learned a lot from him; he is a great scholar who has been committed to enriching documentary filmmaking in Iran.”

Another filmmaker, Mohammadreza Aslani, also said, “Tahaminejad is really devoted to the topics he is dealing with in his films, and has never viewed filmmaking as his sole profession.”

“Documentary Filmmakers’ Night speaks its own unique language, which will gradually be understood,” said Tahaminejad who is the director of the acclaimed documentary “Iranian Cinema: From Constitutional Movement to Sepanta”, which is about pioneers of Iranian cinema.

“This night’s memories will undoubtedly live on,” he added.

The Documentary Filmmakers’ Night has been initiated by the Association of Iranian Documentary Filmmakers.

Photo: Documentarians Ebrahim Mokhtari (L) and Mohammad Tahaminejad attend Documentary Filmmakers’ Night at Tehran’s Parsian Hotel on July 17, 2019.

MMS/YAW