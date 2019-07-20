Leader meets Iranian satirists

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met a number of Iranian satirists in his office on Thursday evening.

Some of the poets recited their poetry, but the meeting was mostly spent exchanging views and opinions about the current condition of satire in the country, the office of the Leader has announced in a press release published on Saturday.

Omid Mehdinejad, Hojjatoleslam Mehdi Parnian, Abdorreza Qeisari, Qasem Rafia, Ali Doosti and Shahram Shakiba were among the participants.

The Leader asked the satirists to center on Britain’s 200 years of hostility toward Iran in their works.

RM/MMS/YAW