Four cineastes to receive lifetime awards at Iran Cinema Celebration

TEHRAN – The organizers of the 21st Iran Cinema Celebration announced on Saturday that four veteran cineastes will receive lifetime achievement awards during the gala.

Stage and screen actor Akbar Zanjanpur, makeup artist Bijan Mohtasham, sound engineer Hassan Zahedi and director Sirus Alvand will be honored at the celebration, which will be held at the Eyvan Shams Hall on August 20.

The Iranian House of Cinema organizes the celebration every year to commemorate Iran’s National Day of Cinema, which is September 12. However, this year’s celebration will be held a few weeks earlier due to its coincidence with the Muharram mourning season.

Photo: A combination photo shows makeup artist Bijan Mohtashem (above L), actor Akbar Zanjanpur (above R), sound engineer Hassan Zahedi (below L) and director Sirus Alvand (below R).

